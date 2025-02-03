Published Feb 3, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (Kansas)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Cyclones' head coach TJ Otzelberger and Curtis Jones stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down a loss to the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.