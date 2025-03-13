Published Mar 13, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (BYU)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger, along with Curtis Jones and Milan Momcilovic stepped to the podium inside T-Mobile Center to break down a four-point loss to the Cougars in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.