Everything Jake Landry said during his 4/16 media availability

in other news
ISU makes weekend push for another Nebraska prospect
With six commitments from Nebraska high schoolers in hand, Iowa State isn’t done yet and hosted another of its
Tracking Iowa State football's June official visits
The Cyclones are targeting a pair of weekends during the month of June for hosting recruits in the 2026 class and
QB Jett Thomalla details commitment: "Iowa State was the place to be"
Omaha (Neb.) Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla didn’t have to make his college decision yet, but the timing felt
Meet the Iowa State Cyclones 2026 offensive football commitments
Get to know each of the Iowa State Cyclones' offensive football commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with this
ISU QB commit Thomalla reflects on recruiting process, decision
It was less than three months since Omaha (Neb.) quarterback Jett Thomalla secured his first Power-4 offer and his
in other news
ISU makes weekend push for another Nebraska prospect
With six commitments from Nebraska high schoolers in hand, Iowa State isn’t done yet and hosted another of its
Tracking Iowa State football's June official visits
The Cyclones are targeting a pair of weekends during the month of June for hosting recruits in the 2026 class and
QB Jett Thomalla details commitment: "Iowa State was the place to be"
Omaha (Neb.) Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla didn’t have to make his college decision yet, but the timing felt