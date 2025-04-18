Central Iowa recruit recaps Cyclone spring practice visit

An offensive lineman with an Iowa State offer was back in Ames earlier this week, checking out his first spring practice.

West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic freshman Carter Barrett said he pulled a lot away from his experience as the Cyclones navigated through a Tuesday session.

“The visit was a good experience, getting to see the behind the scenes of what it’s like on a normal day there,” said the 2028 recruit who has seen his offer list grow to also include Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. “One thing I noticed about the o-line is how intentional they are in not wasting movement.

“I also enjoyed talking with (Ryan) Clanton and getting to know him, his story, and learning some of the knowledge he implements in his players. It was also about him getting to know me and what my values are.”

Tuesday marked the first time the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Barrett had gotten an in-depth look at the program and that included the players in his position group.

“It was an enjoyable experience to be back up there with being so close to some of the players and staff on the team,” he said. “It’s very cool to be able to interact with them. I have definitely enjoyed learning about the program and everything that comes with it.”

Since contact between 2028 prospects and college coaches will continue to be limited for a while, ISU head coach Matt Campbell took advantage of the opportunity to meet with Barrett.

“I was able to talk to him and the discussion included what he thought of me as a player, as well as his values,” the Dowling Catholic lineman said. “I think very highly of him, not only as a coach but an overall person, as well. It’s very cool to interact with someone who is as genuine as he is.”

Barrett said his summer camp plans are still undecided.

“There are no plans set as of now, but Coach Campbell said I am allowed to come back any time I would like,” he said.