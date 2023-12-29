While many players who have entered the transfer portal have found new homes, there are still some talented players who are available. Below is a list of the top players from Big 12 programs who are still in search of a new home.

QB WILL HOWARD

It feels like forever ago when Howard declared that he was entering the transfer portal. Despite having many suitors and playing the premier position in the sport, he hasn’t landed anywhere yet. Most recently he’s been tied to USC after Caleb Williams declared for the NFL Draft and former five-star Malachi Nelson entered the portal. Howard will make a good addition for his next team. His career totals of 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns means his next team is getting a proven commodity.

DL JAMAREE CALDWELL

Caldwell is a stout player at 6-foot-1, 325 pounds. He’s definitely a space-eater who commands and holds his own against double teams. In his last 20 games he totaled 38 tackles, 12 TFL and 8.5 sacks. His options may be limited because teams are looking for players with different measurables now but he’s a productive, veteran player.

DB CHACE BIDDLE

Biddle was a four-star in the 2022 class and entered the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He flipped to TCU after being part of coach Sonny Dykes' class at SMU before he took the TCU job. Biddle only appeared in four games in 2023 which is likely part of the reason he is looking for a new opportunity. There is a lot of talk that he could reunite with former high school teammate Jordan Hudson at SMU.

DB FRED DAVIS

Fred Davis (© Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Davis played in seven games with three starts this season and collected 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Davis was a big-time recruit in the 2020 cycle and he went to Clemson out of high school in Jacksonville. Davis is a long and lean corner that teams will take a look at. He went into the portal as a grad transfer and will have two years of eligibility left.

RB ELI SANDERS

Eli Sanders (© Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK)