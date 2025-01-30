Everything TJ Otzelberger said during his 1/30 media availability

Iowa State's head coach and starting guard stepped to the podium in Tucson following an overtime loss against Arizona on
Caleb Love delivered Arizona into overtime with a desperation heave at the buzzer in regulation, then struck two more
The Cyclones continue the Big 12 season tonight at Arizona. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
The Cyclones have been at the forefront of Nebraska high school linebacker Keian Kaiser’s recruitment from the start and
