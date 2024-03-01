AMES, Iowa – Former North Dakota State and Tennessee State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl has been named assistant head coach for the Iowa State football program, head coach Matt Campbell announced Friday.

Roehl will coach the Cyclone running backs, while Jake Waters, who was named running backs coach last week, will move to coaching the quarterbacks.

Roehl joins the Cyclones after being named Tennessee State associate head coach and offensive coordinator in January following a successful tenure at NDSU.

A native of West Fargo, North Dakota, Roehl won seven FCS national titles and eight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles with the Bison.

“We are excited to have Tyler join our staff,” Campbell said. “He’s been a part of many championship teams and has great understanding of the habits needed to perform at a high level. The experience he has will be a positive to our program going forward.”

In total, Roehl spent 11 years at NDSU, including the last five as offensive coordinator. During his time as play caller for the Bison, NDSU reached the FCS National Championship game three times, winning titles in 2019 and 2021. While leading the offense, Roehl also coached the tight ends and fullbacks.

As coordinator in 2023, NDSU had one of the most prolific offenses in FCS. The Bison led the nation in rushing yards (3,560), rushing touchdowns (47) and overall touchdowns (74). In his five seasons leading the offense, NDSU ranked among the top five nationally in rushing offense four times and paced the nation in rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons.

Roehl coached five FCS All-Americans and 11 players who combined for 15 all-conference honors.

In his first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, the Bison scored 38 of their 80 total touchdowns on plays of 20 or more yards, including 15 touchdowns of 50-plus yards. Quarterback Trey Lance won the Walter Payton Award that season as NDSU was among the nation’s leaders in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense.

Roehl was named to the 2020 class of the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.

Roehl was a standout player for NDSU, rushing for 2,512 yards and being named a two-time CSC Academic All-American. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 as an undrafted free agent.

He was a Sports Network and Associated Press second team FCS All-American in 2007, rushing for 1,431 yards and 21 touchdowns. He ran for a school-record 263 yards in a win over Minnesota and led the Great West Football Conference in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards.

Roehl graduated from North Dakota State in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and earned a master’s degree in health, nutrition and exercise science from NDSU in 2014.

He and his wife, Mary, have a son, Maxwell, and two daughters, Evelyn and Gabrielle.

Coaching Experience

2024 – Iowa State – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

2024 – Tennessee State – Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator (did not coach any games)

2019-23 – North Dakota State – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends/Fullbacks

2014-18 – North Dakota State – Tight Ends/Fullbacks

2012-13 – Moorhead High School – Defensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2011 – North Dakota State – Offensive Graduate Assistant

2010 – Concordia (Minn.) – Running Backs