REPORT: Nate Scheelhaase departing for NFL position
For the second time in as many years, the Cyclones are in search of a new offensive coordinator.
After spending the past six seasons at Iowa State, including the 2023 campaign as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Nate Scheelhaase is reportedly taking a position with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.
According to a post from ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, the former Cyclone assistant will be the pass game specialist in Los Angeles.
It's a big loss for the Cyclones, who had elevated Scheelhaase last offseason and watched him help the team to a 7-5 season behind redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht and a host of other underclassmen.
In his first season as offensive coordinator, Iowa State improved offensively from 20.2 points in 2022 to 26.2 in 2023. The Cyclones greatly increased their big-play ability, scoring a nation's-best 11 offensive touchdowns of 50-plus yards.
Becht was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Second-Team Freshman All-American after passing for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns while breaking nearly every ISU freshman passing record. Becht's 23 touchdown passes were the most for an ISU QB since Brock Purdy tossed 27 in 2019.
Also receiving Big 12 honors were wide receiver Jaylin Noel and tight end Stevo Klotz, who was recognized as a fullback. Noel pulled in 66 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns, the most by an ISU player since 2020. Another wide receiver, Jayden Higgins, finished the season with 53 catches for 983 yards and six touchdowns.
Iowa State was 31-for-33 (93.9) in the red zone, leading the Big 12 Conference and ranking seventh nationally.
Iowa State's offense will be another young group in 2024 with several starters returning at every position, including Becht, running back Abu Sama, wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, tight end Benjamin Brahmer, and all five first-team offensive linemen.
If Campbell stays true to form, he'll likely elevate a returning offensive coach that's currently on the staff to replace Scheelhaase. Among those candidates would be Ryan Clanton, Taylor Mouser, and Noah Pauley. If that happens, Clanton would likely be the frontrunner as he has prior experience from his time at FCS program Northern Iowa.
Scheelhaase's departure could also open up a spot for offensive quality control staffer Kyle Kempt, a former Cyclone quarterback, to move into a role as a full-time position coach at his former spot.The Cyclones finished the 2023 season with seven wins, including a 6-3 mark in Big 12 Conference play, to earn a trip to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Not only was Scheelhaase a key in Iowa State's on-field success under head coach Matt Campbell, but he also played a big part in the staff's recruiting efforts in the Kansas City area and into the state of Kansas.
A 2012 graduate of Illinois, Scheelhaase finished his career as the Illini’s all-time total offense leader with 10,634 yards, a total that ranks seventh in Big Ten history. In 2013 he had one of the best offensive seasons in Illinois football history, leading the conference in passing yardage (272.7 yards-per-game), total offense (295.2 yards-per-game) and completion percentage (66.7) during his senior campaign, while also breaking the school record for passing efficiency (140.7) to earn All-Big Ten honors.