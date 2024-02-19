For the second time in as many years, the Cyclones are in search of a new offensive coordinator.

After spending the past six seasons at Iowa State, including the 2023 campaign as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Nate Scheelhaase is reportedly taking a position with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

According to a post from ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, the former Cyclone assistant will be the pass game specialist in Los Angeles.

It's a big loss for the Cyclones, who had elevated Scheelhaase last offseason and watched him help the team to a 7-5 season behind redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht and a host of other underclassmen.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Iowa State improved offensively from 20.2 points in 2022 to 26.2 in 2023. The Cyclones greatly increased their big-play ability, scoring a nation's-best 11 offensive touchdowns of 50-plus yards.

Becht was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Second-Team Freshman All-American after passing for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns while breaking nearly every ISU freshman passing record. Becht's 23 touchdown passes were the most for an ISU QB since Brock Purdy tossed 27 in 2019.

Also receiving Big 12 honors were wide receiver Jaylin Noel and tight end Stevo Klotz, who was recognized as a fullback. Noel pulled in 66 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns, the most by an ISU player since 2020. Another wide receiver, Jayden Higgins, finished the season with 53 catches for 983 yards and six touchdowns.

Iowa State was 31-for-33 (93.9) in the red zone, leading the Big 12 Conference and ranking seventh nationally.