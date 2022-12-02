AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today that offensive coordinator Tom Manning will pursue other coaching opportunities and not return to the program for the 2023 season. Director of football strength and conditioning Dave Andrews will also not return for the 2023 season.

“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time.” Campbell said. “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”

Manning was in his second tour of duty with the Cyclones, having served as the program’s offensive coordinator/offensive line coach from 2016-17 before working in the NFL for a season and then returning to Iowa State in 2019 as offensive coordinator/running game coordinator.

Andrews served as ISU’s director of football strength and conditioning the past three seasons.

While Campbell’s top-to-bottom review of the Cyclone program continues, Nate Scheelhaase will serve as the program’s interim offensive coordinator.

Campbell will offer additional comments on his program review at a future date.