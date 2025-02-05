Long-time 2025 commit Carter excited to finally sign with ISU

Cyclones' head coach TJ Otzelberger and Curtis Jones stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down a loss to the
Licking its wounds from a two-game losing streak and going on the road to Allen Fieldhouse to face 16th-ranked Kansas
The Cyclones continue the Big 12 season tonight at Kansas. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
Iowa State added a valuable late piece to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday morning, as Lone Star State three-star
In the midst of a two-game losing streak, Iowa State will attempt to get back to its winning ways tonight in Lawrence.
Cyclones' head coach TJ Otzelberger and Curtis Jones stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down a loss to the
Licking its wounds from a two-game losing streak and going on the road to Allen Fieldhouse to face 16th-ranked Kansas
The Cyclones continue the Big 12 season tonight at Kansas. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.