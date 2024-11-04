Minnesota's Beckman becomes ISU's second 2026 pledge

in other news
WBB GAME DAY: Iowa State vs. Chicago State
The Iowa State women's basketball team opens the season today against Chicago State. Get all the in-arena updates here.
Saturday visit to Ames a valuable one for 2027 in-state LB
An in-state prospect in the 2027 class collected his first offer from the Cyclones during a Saturday game day visit to
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Photo Gallery
CycloneReport.com photographer Jim Percival continued his 53rd season of shooting Iowa State football on Saturday night.
PFF Defensive Grades: Texas Tech Game
Aside from the first drive and last drive of Saturday's 23-22 home loss to the Red Raiders, the defense fared well and
PFF Offensive Grades: Texas Tech Game
The Cyclones recorded 432 total yards on Saturday night, including 299 passing from quarterback Rocco Becht, but that
