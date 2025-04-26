Group of Cyclones sign deals with NFL teams

AMES, Iowa – In addition to four players getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, five more have agreed to deals with NFL teams heading forward.

The Cyclones that signed deals following the draft started a total of 150 games in their Iowa State careers.

Jarrod Hufford (Las Vegas Raiders), Stevo Klotz (Los Angeles Chargers), Myles Purchase (Los Angeles Chargers), J.R. Singleton (Seattle Seahawks) and Malik Verdon (Atlanta Falcons) have all agreed to terms.

Jarrod Hufford – OL - Las Vegas Raiders

Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (OL and Offensive Lineman of the Year) … played in 55 career games, helping team post a 45-32 record while reaching two Big 12 Championship games ... started games in his career at left guard (21), center (14), left tackle (9) and right guard (3) … member of five bowl teams, playing in four of them and winning the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Stevo Klotz – TE – Los Angeles Chargers

Two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 as a fullback … had a big game against Cincinnati, finishing with three receptions for 32 yards and a 26-yard TD catch ... also ran a fake punt for 22 yards and a first down against the Bearcats … finished career playing in 39 games with 19 starts and making 15 receptions for 149 yards (9.9 average) and two touchdowns.

Myles Purchase – DB – Los Angeles Chargers

Finished career playing in 52 games, ranking among the top 10 all-time in school history ... started 34 games in his career ... totaled 146 career tackles, including 11.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage ... had 26 career pass breakups to go along with two takeaways (1 INT, 1 FR) and one forced fumble ... was a part of three bowl teams, winning the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

J.R. Singleton – DL – Seattle Seahawks

Co-captain of the team in 2024 … Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior … finished Cyclone career having played in 49 games with 28 starts ... had 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks in his career ... also had 15 quarterback hurries ... forced three fumbles in his career ... played on teams that reached two Big 12 Championship games and four bowl games.

Malik Verdon – DB – Atlanta Falcons

Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2024 … declared for NFL Draft following his redshirt junior season ... was second on the team with 76 tackles, 3.5 for a loss ... had one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups ... reached double-digit tackles in four games ... ranked among Big 12's top-20 averaging 6.3 tackles per game ... finished his career having played in 27 games, compiling 134 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss ... had three career interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.