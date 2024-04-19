The closer we get to the summer, the faster commitments are rolling in. Some national powers on the recruiting trail have yet to really make their move with top targets but other programs have begun to reel in some important additions for their 2025 recruiting class. Here are five programs in the Midwest that are off to a surprisingly strong starts to the 2025 recruiting cycle. THIS SERIES: Programs off to strong starts in the East | Mid-South | Southeast

NOTRE DAME

PENN STATE

Alvin Henderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PENN STATE'S 2025 COMMITMENT LIST Penn State always recruits well under coach James Franklin, but this 2025 class is flirting with top-five status. To grasp the significance of that, consider that Penn State has just three top-10 finishes in the 24-year history of Rivals team rankings. But what really has my attention is the Nittany Lions are off to such a hot start this cycle despite changing both offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is one of the bright up-and-coming stars in college football right now. He consistently has productive offenses and skill talent has already taken notice. The Nittany Lions have a trio of running backs in the fold right now led by four-star Alvin Henderson who could be a perfect fit in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen will certainly have more athletes to work with than he did at Indiana. The team is off to a strong start with three different four-star linebackers in Dayshaun Burnett, Alex Tatsch and DJ McClary. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM

IOWA STATE

Alex Manske (Eliot Clough/Rivals.com)

INDIANA

Travares Daniels (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)