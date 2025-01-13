Cyclones Sweep Big 12 Weekly Awards

IRVING, Texas - Iowa State's duo of Curtis Jones (player) and Joshua Jefferson (newcomer) swept Big 12 men's basketball weekly awards, following a 2-0 week that sent the Cyclones to the No. 2 position in the AP Poll.

Jones led the Conference with 24.5 points per game over the week, adding averages of 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals while not committing a single turnover. In the 82-59 victory over Utah, the guard from Minneapolis scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, adding five rebounds and six assists. In the overtime win at Texas Tech, the senior scored a game-high 26 points, as the Cyclones extended their winning streak to 11 games, which now stands as the nation's longest. It is his first career Big 12 weekly award.

Jefferson captured his fourth newcomer selection in a five-week span, scoring 17 points in both wins. His buzzer-beating layup sent the game at Texas Tech to overtime, where he then hit the game-tying and game-winning free throws with four seconds left. The forward from Las Vegas went 5-of-10 from the field and added seven rebounds against Utah, as Iowa State won its 27th consecutive game in Hilton Coliseum, the second-longest active home win streak in Power 4.

No. 2 Iowa State returns to action Wednesday, hosting No. 9 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum. It will be the sixth top-10 matchup in Hilton Coliseum history and the second this season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL

SUBSCRIBE TO CYCLONEREPORT.COM NOW!