ATLANTA – Iowa State sophomore Tamin Lipsey has been named to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National Player of the Year Midseason Team. This is the second-straight week Lipsey has been honored by the Naismith Awards, as he was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist last week.

Of the 32 players named to the watchlist, six of them are from the Big 12. Lipsey is one of just three underclassmen on the watch list.

Lipsey has been stuffing the stat sheet all season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. He is one of just four NCAA Division I men’s basketball players since 1992-93 to average those numbers in a season. His 3.0 steals per game rank second in the nation and recently had a school-record 34-straight games with a steal.

The No. 10 Cyclones return to action Saturday morning, hosting Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.