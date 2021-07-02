ISU adds another cog in the secondary for 2022

Another June official visitor has announced his plans to become a Cyclone after an El Paso (Texas) defensive back committed on Friday evening.

Andress rising senior Jeremiah Cooper, who traveled to Ames over the June 4th weekend, said ISU was the team to beat following that trip and pulled the trigger on a decision after also seeing Texas Tech, SMU and Baylor this month.

“Right now, I want to commit to Iowa State, but I’m going to take these visits first,” said Cooper on the day he returned from his first official visit. “I doubt they’ll beat out Iowa State. I’m going to commit right after I get my visits done.”