ISU adds another cog in the secondary for 2022
Another June official visitor has announced his plans to become a Cyclone after an El Paso (Texas) defensive back committed on Friday evening.
Andress rising senior Jeremiah Cooper, who traveled to Ames over the June 4th weekend, said ISU was the team to beat following that trip and pulled the trigger on a decision after also seeing Texas Tech, SMU and Baylor this month.
“Right now, I want to commit to Iowa State, but I’m going to take these visits first,” said Cooper on the day he returned from his first official visit. “I doubt they’ll beat out Iowa State. I’m going to commit right after I get my visits done.”
A three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating, Cooper is listed as an athlete but will ticketed for the safety position where the Cyclones employ three at all times.
I-State's first-year safeties coach Deon Broomfield played a big role in helping land Cooper as a part of the 2022 class.
“I’ve been talking to him for a while, so I knew who he was,” Cooper said. “Getting to talk to him face to face…I loved it. We could really talk about anything. He’s a young dude, a young coach, and gets everything I say. I like talking to him and he talked to my dad a lot. We love it over there.”
As a junior, Cooper recorded 28 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries. He scored nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. Cooper’s Andress team played just five regular season games during the 2020 season.
Cooper is the 10th known commitment for ISU's next class and second in the defensive backfield for this week, joining Florida cornerback Noble Thomas.