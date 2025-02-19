2026 Ohio DE talks recent ISU offer, possible spring plans

The eighth-ranked Cyclones remained at home and improved their winning streak to four games with a 14-point victory over
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Tuesday night to break down his team's win over the Buffaloes in Hilton
One could hardly blame the Cyclones for looking ahead tonight. After three straight wins against the bottom half of the
Following the Cyclones' win over Colorado in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday evening, Nate Heise and Dishon Jackson met with
The Cyclones continue the season this evening hosting the Buffaloes. Get the updates in one spot here.
The eighth-ranked Cyclones remained at home and improved their winning streak to four games with a 14-point victory over
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Tuesday night to break down his team's win over the Buffaloes in Hilton
One could hardly blame the Cyclones for looking ahead tonight. After three straight wins against the bottom half of the