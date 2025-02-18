Published Feb 18, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Colorado)
Bill Seals
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Tuesday night to break down his team's win over the Buffaloes in Hilton Coliseum.