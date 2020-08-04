CycloneReport - Iowa State strikes with Tyrese Hunter

“The relationship that I have with Coach (Steve) Prohm and the rest of the staff was why I chose Iowa State. Through my whole recruitment, they stayed real and consistent with me. It made me feel the most comfortable,” Hunter told Rivals.com. “It means a lot to just seeing how they developed Tyrese Haliburton and other guards there. That’s more trust for me to put into Coach Prohm.”

One of the best and most talented point guards available, Tyrese Hunter has come to his college decision. The four-star guard out of Milwaukee gave his verbal commitment to Iowa State on Tuesday afternoon.

The 89th ranked player in America, Hunter is a quality pull for the Cyclones. He chose the Big 12 bunch over a bevy of others including Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Texas Tech. He is rated as the 16th best point guard in his class.

A quick-twitch guard that must get stronger in order to hold up to the rigors that will be presented in the Big 12, Hunter possesses a tremendous feel and IQ for the game. He can make shots to the perimeter, is a sound decision-maker out of high ball screen sets, and has quality athleticism and body control off his feet on the finish attempt. Throw in his defensive requisites and what Iowa State has is an immediate impact on both sides of the floor.

Iowa State brings in a four-man recruiting class to campus this fall and will see both Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young graduate after the season. Hunter becomes the first member of its 2021 class as they continue to track a plethora of wings and versatile forwards at this time.