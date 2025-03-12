Published Mar 12, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (Cincinnati)
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger and posts Dishon Jackson and Joshua Jefferson stepped to the podium inside T-Mobile Center to break down a 20-point victory over Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.