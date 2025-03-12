Published Mar 12, 2025
VIDEO: Lipsey, Jackson, Gilbert talk win over Cincinnati
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State post player Dishon Jackson talks his double-double, while guards Tamin Lipsey & Keshon Gilbert update their injury statuses following a win over Cincinnati.