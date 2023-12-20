AMES, Iowa –Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced the addition of 22 early signees from the high school ranks, 12 preferred walk-ons and one four-year college transfer during the 2024 early signing period on Wednesday.

The class features 11 offensive players and 12 defensive players joining Iowa State from 14 different states.

For the second-straight year, Iowa State signed the top quarterback in the state of Iowa, adding Southeast Polk High School's Connor Moberly to the roster.

A priority for Campbell and his staff has always been recruiting players from winning programs and this year was no different.

Moberly won back-to-back state titles in 2022 and 2023. Cooper Alexander (Washington, Okla./Washington HS), AJ Burton (Centennial, Colo./Cherry Creek HS), Alijah Carnell (Henderson, Nev./Bishop Gorman HS), Danny Inglis (Canfield, Ohio/Canfield HS) and Garret Rutledge (Council Bluffs, Iowa/Lewis Central HS) were also state champions in their careers.

Carnell and his Bishop Gorman High School teammates were named MaxPreps National Champions after finishing the season 12-0.

The class features four Iowans. In addition to Moberly, Cedar Rapids (Linn-Mar HS) native Keaton Roskop adds to a stacked tight end room for the Cyclones. Last weekend, ISU added linebacker Beau Goodwin (Kingsley, Iowa/Kingsley-Pierson HS) and offensive lineman Garret Rutledge (Council Bluffs, Iowa/Lewis Central HS) to the class.

Defensive lineman Kenard Snyder, who had 5.5 sacks in his first season as a defensive end, will join the Cyclones this spring after spending three seasons at ULM.

The second Signing Day will be February 7.