AMES, Iowa – Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was drafted Saturday by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 205th pick.

Hutchinson is the second Cyclone selected in this draft, joining teammate Will McDonald, who was a first round pick Thursday by the New York Jets.

Hutchinson, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, had arguably the best season by a wide receiver in school history. He was a First Team All-American and a Biletnikoff Award Finalist after catching a school record 107 receptions.

Hutchinson became the first player in Big 12 history to lead the league in receptions three consecutive seasons and finished his career with a school-record 254 catches, the most-ever by a Big 12 player in just three seasons.

In his career, Hutchinson was a three-time First Team All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches after coming to Iowa State from Blinn Junior College.

His production improved each season, earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors in 2020 after leading the league with 64 catches for 771 yards and four TD receptions.

As a junior in 2021, he broke the school record for the first time, making 83 receptions for 987 yards and five touchdown catches.

In 2022, Hutchinson was almost uncoverable with his 107 catches, 40 more than the next best receiver in the Big 12 Conference. He was top-10 nationally in receiving yards (1,171, eighth) and receiving yards per game (97.6, seventh), both of which also paced the conference.

Hutchinson reset the ISU career mark with 13 career 100-yard games, including seven as a senior. He finished his career with a reception in all 37 games. His nine career games with 10 or more receptions was also a school record.

2023 Iowa State NFL Draft Picks

Will McDonald IV – New York Jets – 1st Round – Pick 15

Xavier Hutchinson – Houston Texans – 6th Round – Pick 205

Cyclone Draft Notes

* Hutchinson is the first Cyclone to be selected by the Houston Texas.

* Hutchinson is the ninth Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.

* He is the first Cyclone wide receiver drafted since Hakeem Butler in 2019 (fourth round, pick No. 103 to Arizona).

* This is Iowa State’s seventh draft pick since the 2021 NFL Draft.