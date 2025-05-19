Recruiting Rumor Mill: Programs jockeying for position with top prospects

Vance Spafford

An incredibly busy June is right around the corner but there is still a ton going on with high school showcases and official visits still happening. Here’s the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. MORE FROM ATLANTA: Ranking the QBs | Recruiting intel | Position MVPs | Top performers from Saturday's Rivals Combine Series event

Advertisement

A new offer from Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is interesting because he told Brown that the Buckeyes should have already offered and he wanted to make it happen. But we’ll just see about timing. Texas A&M and LSU continue to battle it out for the high four-star two-way lineman from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. It will be up to Brown’s mom if he visits as there is a feeling he could be in the final innings of his recruitment now.

Stanford and Indiana could battle it out until the end for the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., as he loves everything – on and off the field – with the Cardinal and with general manager Andrew Luck there, but the Hoosiers are battling hard. A visit there in June will be huge as he gets to know that staff led by coach Curt Cignetti with Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Colorado also involved.

Even before the news broke Friday night that Missouri defensive line coach Al Davis was stepping down, Kennedy’s commitment to the Tigers was slipping and it seemed like he was going to back off his pledge. That happened late Friday and the word is that the high three-star defensive tackle from Little Rock (Ark.) Central is wide open in his recruitment. Georgia is making a serious push right to the top.

A new offer from Ole Miss is definitely interesting to the 2027 defensive tackle from Poplarville, Miss., especially because of its recent defensive line play. The Rebels are near the top, but Notre Dame is the team to beat. Tennessee, Florida State and Arkansas rounding out the favorites.

What Moala saw at Stanford and UCLA really impressed him, but it might be a little too early to name those his front-runners. Before Moala goes down that road, he has a big visit planned to Arizona State in June as those three programs have piqued his interest the most so far.

An offer from Stanford on Thursday is a game-changer for the rocked-up three-star running back from Los Angeles Loyola and the Cardinal could have surged right to the top of his list. Northwestern is also a main player in Morris’ recruitment but it wouldn’t be a shock if Stanford is now considered the team to beat.

SMU and Washington seem like the two front-runners for the four-star receiver from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne but there could be a surprise in his recruitment as well. Both those programs should get official visits and he loves the receiver history with the Mustangs and the Huskies. Colorado State could be one to watch as well. Position coach James Finley has a ton of Los Angeles connections and Owens has a lot of comfort with him.

UCLA was the dream school growing up and now that the Bruins have offered and an official visit is scheduled for June, they could move up very quickly for the four-star quarterback from Downey, Calif. But Arizona is definitely one to watch and might have a slight edge with Kentucky and Oklahoma State rounding out the top four. A trip to Colorado could also happen, too.

USC has shot to the top of Sorensen’s list with Miami, Ole Miss, UCLA and others, but a new offer is definitely interesting. Notre Dame came through with an offer in recent days and Sorensen clearly knows the NFL history for tight ends coming out of South Bend and it will be something he considers seriously moving forward.

The four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., has been committed to Georgia since November and he continues to have an excellent relationship with the coaches but there is going to be some serious competition until the end. Miami is the main one to watch (and Spafford wore Miami gloves at a 7-on-7 on Saturday) along with Washington, UCLA and USC. Colorado is in this after a great visit there, too.

The four-star quarterback from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South committed to Iowa State over Missouri and many others in April but now a new offer from Alabama will be one to watch. No date for a visit has been set, but Thomalla is planning to visit Tuscaloosa. He’s struck up a great relationship with position coach Nick Sheridan.

After backing off his pledge to Missouri in recent days, Tims was at Georgia over the weekend and landed an offer from the Bulldogs which “stunned” the three-star safety from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood. Tims has a great relationship with safeties coach Travaris Robinson and that pushes Georgia right into Tims’ top five. Louisville and Vanderbilt are the other favorites.

The top list has changed a few times for the four-star running back from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar but Kansas State, Kansas and Nebraska are three regulars that have stayed right at the forefront. A new offer from Oklahoma is intriguing as the Sooners now join the top four as well.

Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia are the four front-runners for the four-star defensive back from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern. The other three programs are clearly in his recruitment but the Gamecocks have done well in Rock Hill before and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they still lead for Watkins, especially with campus just an hour away.

There is no clear leader yet for the four-star linebacker from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy but Auburn has looked strong in White’s recruitment. There are definitely others, though, as Florida State, Tennessee, Mississippi State and North Carolina are also high on the list.