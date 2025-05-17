ISU makes in-person pitch, offers Michigan HS OL

The Cyclones are heading back to the Sanford Pentagon. For the first time since the 2015-16 season opener, Iowa State
Iowa State recently became the first offer of any kind for a versatile 2027 defensive lineman from the Chicago (Ill.)
A late-January junior day trip to Ames didn’t net a 2026 Illinois prospect an Iowa State offer, but an in-school visit
Iowa State became the latest Power-4 offer for a 2027 Arizona prospect last week, jumping into the mix of a
It could be another busy few weeks over the spring for Iowa State's coaching staff, with the transfer portal window
The Cyclones are heading back to the Sanford Pentagon. For the first time since the 2015-16 season opener, Iowa State
Iowa State recently became the first offer of any kind for a versatile 2027 defensive lineman from the Chicago (Ill.)
A late-January junior day trip to Ames didn’t net a 2026 Illinois prospect an Iowa State offer, but an in-school visit