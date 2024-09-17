Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
Former Iowa State Players in College Football -- Week Three
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
iowastate
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for iowastate available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
iowastate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
26 - 8
Overall Record
13 - 5
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.