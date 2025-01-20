Midwest Rumor Mill: Top prospects return from junior day events

January is a pivotal month in terms of recruiting news, and Rivals national analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.

Advertisement

The Indiana native is up to 15 scholarship offers right now. He was at Michigan State over the weekend where wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins clearly explained in detail how he is extremely confident in developing him into the best receiver he can be. That message resonated with Bardo along with the extra time he got with coach Jonathan Smith. The Spartans are near the top of his list coming out of this visit. Michigan State will certainly get an official visit from Bardo.

The Indiana defensive back has had a nice run of offers lately. His stock is certainly on the rise but he took the time to check out Missouri for its Junior Day. Sources say that it stood out to him how much the staff there cares about the success of its players. The facilities are state of the art in Columbia and that also made an impact. Coming out of the visit, Eloms told Rivals that the Tigers are at the top of his list.

Jackson is one of the best players in Nebraska for the 2026 cycle. But all signs point to him leaving the state to play his college football. The two-way standout visited Kansas on Saturday and thought the environment at the basketball game was crazy. He spoke a lot with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel about where he sees him coming in and the impact he would have early in his career. Kansas will get an official visit from Jackson. Up next he will visit Iowa State then Northwestern.

The 2026 Iowa native is one of the hottest recruits in the region right now. He’s picked up several offers recently and visited Missouri this weekend. He found a lot to like about the program. The amount of time he got to spend with coach Eli Drinkwitz and coach Derham Cato showed he was a priority. He also liked how Mizzou wants to use him in the offense. Coming off the visit the tight end isn’t 100 percent sure if the Tigers will get an official visit but he likes where things stand with the program. There is a strong possibility that he will return to Columbia for an official visit.

The Kentucky quarterback racked up 3,617 yards and 52 touchdowns during his junior season. So it was only a matter of time before his recruitment started to pick up again. This weekend he visited Louisville, where he got a better understanding of the program and coach Jeff Brohm, who gave his full attention to O'Hara. It’s great that Brohm is from Kentucky and O’Hara bonded with him over that. Look for the Cardinals to be strong players in his recruitment moving forward.

Rupert picked up his first two Power Four offers this week when Kansas State and Purdue came to the table. While he didn’t leave Missouri with an offer, he did like its facilities and coaching staff. The offensive scheme fits the type of player he is. The amount of love the staff showed him and his mom will be enough to earn a return visit. There are other programs – Michigan State and USC – also monitoring him closely and could offer soon.