As Christmas swiftly approaches, we examine five players outside of the top 75 of the Rivals150 that could end up being one of the best gifts their respective future coaches could’ve received for next season.



Travis Perry, Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County, 2024

Perry is a tenacious competitor with gifts as a sniper and floor general on the offensive end that transcend limitations athletically. Perry's ability to stretch the floor and get into the lane to make plays is his greatest asset. That duality keeps the defense off balance and opens avenues for him to facilitate and run the offense. Perry, who is ranked No. 92 overall in the Rivals150, is a high IQ floor general who John Calipari will be able to run alongside Boogie Fland to form a lethal backcourt of playmakers.

Darren Harris, Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI, 2024

Harris is one of the top sharpshooters in the country, so based on that particular skillset he should see time in year one in Durham. What stands out about Harris' shooting ability is his propensity for making contested shots. Harris has also shown the ability to put the ball on the floor and he moves remarkably well without the ball. This week, Harris, who is ranked No. 77 in the Rivals150, took home the 3-point shooting title at the City of Palms Classic, over other prestigious snipers in the class such as Travis Perry, Cole Certa and Isaiah Evans.

Nojus Indrusatis, Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, 2024

Indrusatis has been on a tear this season, using his knock-down shooting ability from the perimeter and his efficiency from the mid-range to overwhelm opposing guards and wings all season. Indrusatis checks in at No. 82 in the Rivals150, a big 42-spot leap from the last ranking, and he has taken home multiple MVP awards at events already this season for Brewster. His size (6-foot-6) and skillset should translate to early production for T.J. Otzelberger.

Pharoah Compton, Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View, 2024

Compton is a bruiser in the paint with the ability to create separation to get opposing bigs on his hip for optimal positioning to finish plays in the paint. His ability to create from the perimeter using his quickness makes him a tough out for opposing bigs. Compton, who checks in at No. 84 in the Rivals150, doubles as a fierce rebounder and rim protector that plays with energy on both ends, all attributes that will, no doubt, make him vital for Brian Dutcher.

Curtis Givens, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2024