CycloneReport - Cyclones get their inside receiver for the 2021 class in KC's Noel

Iowa State entered the fray for a Kansas City (Mo.) wide receiver early and had a consistent presence throughout. That persistence paid off with the coaching staff receiving a Sunday afternoon commitment.

Park Hill rising senior Jaylin Noel announced his decision on social media, choosing the Cyclones over fellow finalist Nebraska.

The wide receiver is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating and the 12th-overall prospect in Missouri for the 2021 class. He is tied with offensive lineman Jim Bonifas and athlete Robert Army as highest-rated prospects in the Cyclones' class.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Noel arrived at his final two after eliminating other Power-5 offers such as Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Wisconsin.

In keeping the Cyclones in his mix, Noel said it was mainly due to the connections he’s built with members of Matt Campbell’s staff.

“Of course, the relationships I have with the coaches,” Noel said. “Their coaching staff is a really good group of guys that knows me and understands what I’m capable of. They can put me in a position to be successful on and off the field. They can help me achieve my dream of reaching the NFL.

“The relationships I’ve built with them are really good. Each day, the relationship between me and the coaching staff gets better. We get to know each other better. They’ve done a great job of recruiting me. The new strength coach they’ve brought in is really good. He has a resume of getting guys to the NFL, such as Aaron Donald. Those two things really stick out to me right now.”