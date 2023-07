IRVING, Texas - The Big 12 announced the Conference scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 Men's Basketball season. Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other eight conference opponents once, for a total of 18 Conference games.

The Cyclones will welcome Big 12 newcomers BYU and Houston to Hilton Coliseum this year, while traveling to UCF and Cincinnati. Iowa State will also face Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU in both home and road contests. The Cyclones will host Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia in home only games, while traveling to Baylor and Texas in road only games.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule with dates and times will be released at a later date.

The full Big 12 Schedule Matrix can be found below.

Baylor

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Away-only: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

BYU

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

UCF

Home-and-away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Away-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Cincinnati

Home- and-away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Home-only: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Houston

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Home-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU

Iowa State

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU

Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas

Kansas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas

Away-only: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Kansas State

Home-and-away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, K-State, TCU

Oklahoma State

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia

Away-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas

TCU

Home-and-away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas

Away-only: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma State

Texas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

Texas Tech

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia

West Virginia

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, K-State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State