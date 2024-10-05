Advertisement

Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/Baylor

Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/Baylor

Cygarin returns this week with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/Baylor.

 • Bill Seals
I-State set to host a top TE prospect in 2026 class

I-State set to host a top TE prospect in 2026 class

A high three-star prospect who’s considered one of the top five players in Missouri’s 2026 class will head back to

 • Bill Seals
2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update

2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on 2026 tight end Ian Premer in midst of a busy visit stretch.

 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com
Big 12 Spotlight: September grades for each program

Big 12 Spotlight: September grades for each program

September has wrapped up so there's no better time to take a look across the Power Four conferences to see which teams a

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
The Players' Lounge: Baylor Week

The Players' Lounge: Baylor Week

Five Iowa State players met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the team's upcoming conference game on

 • Bill Seals

Published Oct 5, 2024
Adversity strikes, ISU answers call to remain undefeated
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
