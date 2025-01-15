Jones' big start keys No. 2 ISU's win over No. 9 Kansas

Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Texas Tech.. Get the in-arena updates here
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on
ISU is preparing to continue Big 12 Conference play tomorrow night in Hilton Coliseum, hosting Kansas in a top-10 battle
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a top-10 matchup with Kansas on Wednesday night in Hilton
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Texas Tech.. Get the in-arena updates here
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on