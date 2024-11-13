Women's Basketball Inks Two in 2025 Recruiting Class

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball and head coach Bill Fennelly announced Wednesday the signing of Class of 2025 members Reese Beaty and Freya Jensen. Beaty hails from Jamestown, Tennessee while Jensen is an international recruit from Denmark.

“We are excited to add Reese and Freya to the Cyclone women’s basketball family,” said Fennelly. “They provide more skill and versatility to add to our roster for next season.”

Reese Beaty · Guard · 5-8 · Jamestown, Tenn. (York Institute)

Beaty was the second-ranked prospect out of Tennessee for her class. A two-time team captain, Beaty has helped York Institute to an 87-17 record in the last three seasons with three appearances at the State Tournament, including a 2022 runner-up finish. As a junior, the point guard averaged 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Beaty is a multi-sport athlete for York Institute as well, claiming state titles in the shot put (2022, 2023) and discus (2023) and setting a TSSAA Class A State record in the shot with a mark of 42-9.25.

Fennelly on Beaty…

“Reese fits what we look for in a point guard. She is a talented player who has the toughness to play in a leadership role.”

Freya Jensen · Guard · 5-10 · Risskov, Denmark (Risskov Gymnasium)

Jensen is a two-year starter and a three-year player as she enters her fourth year for the Aabyhoj IF Senior Women’s Team. She has helped her team to a 4-1 start this season. Jensen was named “Young Talent of the Year” in the best Danish league in 2024. Competing for the 2024 U18 European Championship, Jensen averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting a 35 percent clip from behind the arc. She has helped her team to championships at the 2024 Lundaspelen Tournament, the 2022 and 2023 Göteborg Tournaments and the 2023 Scania Tournament. She was named the MVP at each tournament.

Fennelly on Jensen…

“Freya is an outstanding shooter and scorer at all levels. She has played a lot of basketball at a high level internationally as well.”