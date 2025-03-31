VIDEO: Eli Rasheed 3/31 media availability

Iowa State's long-time defensive line coach met with the media on Monday afternoon talking about the team's first week of spring practices..
Iowa State's long-time defensive line coach met with the media on Monday afternoon talking about the team's first week of spring practices..
Iowa State's wide receivers coach was back in front of the media on Monday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State's long-time defensive line coach met with the media on Monday afternoon talking about the team's first week
Here are links for each of the Iowa State positional previews ahead of next week's start of spring ball.
A 2026 defensive end said Iowa State strengthened its position during his overnight visit to Ames this past weekend.
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Basketball fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Iowa State's wide receivers coach was back in front of the media on Monday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State's long-time defensive line coach met with the media on Monday afternoon talking about the team's first week
Here are links for each of the Iowa State positional previews ahead of next week's start of spring ball.