While on overnight visit, 2024 QB picks Cyclones
Since beginning the stretch run of Southeast Polk’s state championship run, 2024 three-star quarterback Connor Moberly had become Iowa State’s priority at the position.
The Cyclones got their man on Saturday morning, as Moberly announced his decision during an overnight unofficial visit to Ames,
“I’ve always been to the Cyclone games (growing up),,” said Moberly earlier this year. “My parents both went there, and my brother is there right now as a sophomore. When Paul Rhoads was the coach, we were in the Cyclone Club and stuff and went to all the games. I grew up there and it’s great to see Coach (Matt) Campbell has turned it around; he’s a great coach.”
It was a memorable junior season for the lifelong Cyclone fan, as Moberly, along with 2023 three-star Iowa State addition Abu Sama, led the Rams to their second-consecutive state title.
The signal caller, ranked eighth in the state of Iowa in the 2024 class, emerged as a big-time target for Campbell’s staff.
“I feel like definitely my decision making (caught their eye),” Moberly said. “After that Ankeny game, which was obviously a terrible game for the whole team and we all played terrible, we all studied the film, got in on practice, and really focused in and made a playoff run. My decision making was great. I completed a bunch of (big) passes.”
While leading the Rams to a championship, Moberly completed 145-of-205 passes for 1,954 yards and a 14:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also tallied 105 yards and four more scores.
Moberly has also developed a solid rapport with new offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase in a short time.
“The position meeting that we had (during my January visit)…it was fun to dive into some film with him,” Moberly said. “We watched some clips of their games and we talked about it. The (run-pass option plays) they run are pretty similar to ours. We got in-depth about what they are as an offense and how similar it is to ours in high school.”
Moberly becomes the Cyclones’ fourth commitment for 2024 and second on the offensive side of the ball, joining Linn-Mar three-star tight end Keaton Roskop.