Since beginning the stretch run of Southeast Polk’s state championship run, 2024 three-star quarterback Connor Moberly had become Iowa State’s priority at the position.

The Cyclones got their man on Saturday morning, as Moberly announced his decision during an overnight unofficial visit to Ames,

“I’ve always been to the Cyclone games (growing up),,” said Moberly earlier this year. “My parents both went there, and my brother is there right now as a sophomore. When Paul Rhoads was the coach, we were in the Cyclone Club and stuff and went to all the games. I grew up there and it’s great to see Coach (Matt) Campbell has turned it around; he’s a great coach.”

It was a memorable junior season for the lifelong Cyclone fan, as Moberly, along with 2023 three-star Iowa State addition Abu Sama, led the Rams to their second-consecutive state title.

The signal caller, ranked eighth in the state of Iowa in the 2024 class, emerged as a big-time target for Campbell’s staff.

“I feel like definitely my decision making (caught their eye),” Moberly said. “After that Ankeny game, which was obviously a terrible game for the whole team and we all played terrible, we all studied the film, got in on practice, and really focused in and made a playoff run. My decision making was great. I completed a bunch of (big) passes.”