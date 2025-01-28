2026 Michigan OT covers second ISU unofficial visit

A junior day visit by a 2026 Ohio high school wide receiver over the weekend provided an in-depth glimpse into the ISU
A high three-star prospect from Nebraska returned to Iowa State for a junior day visit and said he enjoyed getting some
Coming from a win against BYU, Iowa State remained at home and put on another strong showing in a 90-56 victory over UCF
Following their victory over Arizona State in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon to break down his team's victory over the Sun Devils
A junior day visit by a 2026 Ohio high school wide receiver over the weekend provided an in-depth glimpse into the ISU
A high three-star prospect from Nebraska returned to Iowa State for a junior day visit and said he enjoyed getting some
Coming from a win against BYU, Iowa State remained at home and put on another strong showing in a 90-56 victory over UCF