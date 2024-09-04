Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
VIDEO: Rocco Becht looks ahead to second CyHawk start
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht will get his first start at Kinnick Stadium this weekend and spoke on the opportunity to lead his team into a rivalry game.

