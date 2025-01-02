PFF 2024 Season Grades: Wide Receivers

An early run by the host Buffaloes to take a five-point lead early in the second half didn’t deter third-ranked ISU
The Cyclones open the Big 12 season on Monday night at Colorado. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
The Cyclones earned a commitment on the evening after Christmas from a first-team all-state punter from eastern Iowa who
The Cyclones gave up big yardage, particularly in the first half, against the nation's top offense from Miami. However,
ISU's offense was able to keep pace with Miami's for much of the first half and then overcame a double-digit deficit
An early run by the host Buffaloes to take a five-point lead early in the second half didn’t deter third-ranked ISU
The Cyclones open the Big 12 season on Monday night at Colorado. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
The Cyclones earned a commitment on the evening after Christmas from a first-team all-state punter from eastern Iowa who