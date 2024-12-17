Published Dec 17, 2024
VIDEO: Jon Heacock 12/17 media availability
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State's veteran defensive coordinator Jon Heacock looked ahead to a difficult Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup against Miami (Fla.), including what it will take to have success against quarterback Cam Ward.