Iowa State to Face Creighton in Home and Home Exhibition Games

AMES, Iowa – For the first time since 2017, Iowa State will play in an exhibition game. The Cyclones will travel to Omaha to face Creighton on Friday, Oct. 17 at the CHI Health Center. A return exhibition game at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for October 2026.

The last time the Cyclones played an exhibition game was in 2017-18, a 77-68 victory over Emporia State.

While this game will not count in the regular season record, Iowa State holds a 17-15 advantage in the all-time series. The last time the two teams met was in 2021, a 64-58 Cyclone victory in Omaha.

The Cyclones are coming off a 25-10 campaign in 2024-25 with a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays went 25-11 and also advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25, the Cyclones are ranked No. 13, while the Bluejays are among the first five teams outside the Top 25.

Tipoff and TV designation will be announced at a later time.