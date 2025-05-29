Cyclone Football Non-Con Game Times Announced

AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference has announced television broadcast assignments for Iowa State’s non-conference games.

After opening the season in Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus Classic against Kansas State (Aug. 23, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN), Iowa State returns home to face South Dakota on Aug. 30 in the home opener at Jack Trice Stadium. The game against the Coyotes, who reached the FCS Semifinals in 2024, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

Iowa State welcomes Iowa for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series with FOX highlighting the rivalry in an 11 a.m. CT game on Sept. 6. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 20-19 last season in a thriller in Iowa City.

ISU then faces a road contest against Arkansas State on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Cyclones and Red Wolves are meeting for the second time after ISU posted a 52-7 win last season at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State returns 11 starters, including quarterback Rocco Becht, from last year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl championship team. Becht, who threw for more than 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns, is among six offensive starters returning, while five defensive starters return.

2025 Iowa State Football Schedule

Aug. 23 +*vs. Kansas State (ESPN) 11 a.m.

Aug. 30 SOUTH DAKOTA (FOX) 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 %IOWA (FOX) 11 a.m.

Sept. 13 at Arkansas State (ESPN2) 3 p.m.

Sept. 27 *ARIZONA TBA

Oct. 4 *at Cincinnati TBA

Oct. 11 *at Colorado TBA

Oct. 25 *BYU (Homecoming) TBA

Nov. 1 *ARIZONA STATE TBA

Nov. 8 *at TCU TBA

Nov. 22 *KANSAS TBA

Nov. 29 *at Oklahoma State TBA

Dec. 6 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game

All Times Central

+ Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland)

%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

*Big 12 Conference Game