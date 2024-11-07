Published Nov 7, 2024
VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Indiana State)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's veteran head coach speaks to the media following a 64-42 victory over the Sycamores on Thursday night in Hilton Coliseum.