OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Missed opportunities prove costly in defeat

OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Missed opportunities prove costly in defeat

A touchdown by Texas Tech in the closing minutes put a damper on what was nearly a third fourth-quarter game-winning

 • Bill Seals
Everything Matt Campbell said after the Texas Tech game

Everything Matt Campbell said after the Texas Tech game

The Cyclones dropped their first game of the season following seven consecutive victories, falling to the Red Raiders

 • Bill Seals
VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (Texas Tech)

VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (Texas Tech)

Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 23-22 loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice

 • Bill Seals
ISU takes late lead, but defense falters in 23-22 loss to Texas Tech

ISU takes late lead, but defense falters in 23-22 loss to Texas Tech

On the ropes once again in the final minutes, 11th-ranked Iowa State looked to find the magic it needed to extend its

 • Bill Seals
GAME DAY: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

GAME DAY: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 play today. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot.

 • Bill Seals

Published Nov 4, 2024
VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Chicago State)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's veteran head coach speaks to the media following a 96-56 victory over the Cougars that opened the 2024-25 season.

Iowa State
