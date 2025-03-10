Published Mar 10, 2025
VIDEO: Matt Campbell 3/10 media availability
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State's head coach was back in front of the media for the first time since a bowl victory over Miami (Fla.) in late-December, this time previewing the start of spring ball in a few weeks.