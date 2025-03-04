Trio of Cyclones Earn All-Big 12 Honors

AMES, Iowa – Three Iowa State women’s basketball players earned All-Big 12 accolades on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by the conference office. The trio of Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and Emily Ryan earned recognition from the league’s coaches after helping ISU to a 12-6 Big 12 record.

Crooks was a unanimous First Team all-conference selection for the second consecutive season, the only Iowa State women’s basketball player to be selected to the First Team in each of their first two seasons. The Algona native led the Cyclones in scoring, pouring in 23.0 points per game while pulling down 7.7 rebounds per contest. In Iowa State’s regular season finale against No. 14 Kansas State, Crooks scored a season-high 36 points, shooting 14-of-18 from the floor and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. The sophomore center was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week selection. She scored in double figures in every game this season, finishing with six 30-plus point games and 10 double-doubles. Crooks is the nation’s leader in field goal makes this year and broke her own record from a season ago with 285 makes through the regular season.

Brown was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team this season after being recognized as honorable mention as a freshman in 2023-24. She improved upon a stellar rookie campaign, averaging 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in conference play as a sophomore, all top 12 marks in the league. Brown finished the regular season with eight double-doubles and scoring with 20-plus points nine times. She was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on February 3 after scoring a career-high 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting against No. 9 TCU. The 6-2 forward added 20 points and eight assists at No. 11 Kansas State in the same week. Brown nearly missed the program’s fourth ever triple-double at Kansas on February 15 with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Ryan was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, earning her third career all-conference honors. Iowa State’s all-time assists leader averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 dimes per game this season while shooting nearly 45 percent from the floor. In conference play, she increased her scoring to 11.4 points per contest. On Senior Day and likely her last game in Hilton Coliseum, Ryan posted one of her most well-rounded performances, scoring 17 points while passing out 10 assists and pulling down seven rebounds to help Iowa State to its first ranked win of the season over No. 14 Kansas State. The Claflin, Kansas native has passed out 968 career assists, the ninth all-time best in NCAA women’s basketball history, and has posted top 5 marks at Iowa State for steals (222), blocks (104) and free throw percentage (.881). She became one of just three women’s basketball players in NCAA history to record 1,500 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds in her career (Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark).

Iowa State travels to Kansas City for the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship as the seven-seed. The Cyclones earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Cincinnati and Arizona State Thursday night at 5:30 pm in the T-Mobile Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.