Published Mar 3, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 3/3 media availability
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to Tuesday night's home matchup against BYU, which is the final game at Hilton Coliseum this season.