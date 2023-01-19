There has been no shortage of movement through the transfer portal in the Big 12 this offseason. Some programs have landed big names, while others have seen a lot of change since the window opened in early December. Here's an overview of where things stand in the conference, with insight from those that cover the programs.

BAYLOR

*****

IOWA STATE

One word: Fine Key additions: LB Zachary Lovett (Missouri), WR Jayden Higgins (Eastern Kentucky), RB Arlen Harris (Stanford). Key losses: DE Blake Peterson Overview: The Cyclones did lose nine players to the portal this offseason, but several of whom were looking for more playing time. Iowa State brought in a few potential contributors, highlighted by former Stanford running back Arlen Harris. "The staff did a good job this winter of addressing a few needs with other FBS-level talents from other schools," said Bill Seals of CycloneReport.com.

*****

KANSAS

One word: Successful Key additions: OL Logan Brown (Wisconsin), Patrick Joyner, DL Devin Phillips (Colorado State) Key losses: Eriq Gilyard Overview: Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has been active in the portal since taking over in Lawrence, and that's again the case this time around. The Jayhawks did not see many valuable pieces depart, and instead added a potential starter at left tackle in Logan Brown. "Kansas did well in the portal comparing what they gained to what they lost," said Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com. "They had a successful portal run to fill their needs."

*****

KANSAS STATE

One word: Upside Key additions: RB Treshaun Ward (Florida State), WR Keagan Johnson (Iowa), DL Jevon Banks (Mississippi State) Key losses: No one Overview: Kansas State is coming off a Big 12 title and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats have not seen a ton of activity in the portal, but they did bring in three players with Power Five experience that all have opportunities to carve out important roles next fall. "(Kansas State) was able to add three players with high upside at their three biggest positions of need," said Mason Voth of EMAWOnline.com. "The transfer portal has given K-State their best chance to be back in the Big 12 race in 2023."

*****

OKLAHOMA

One word: Impact Key additions: LB Daeh McCullough (Indiana), DL Rondell Brothroyd (Wake Forest), DL Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), DB Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech) , DE Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) Key losses: WR Theo Wease, LB Clayton Smith, QB Nick Evers Overview: Brent Venables has used the portal to build his defense in Norman. Headlined by four-star transfer Daeh McCullough, the Sooners have brought in potential impact players and depth on the side of the ball that Venables thrives at developing. Theo Wease is a tough loss at receiver, but OU has recruited well there. "After something of a wild west feel to the Sooners portal work in 2022, the 2023 version has seen the Sooners have more of a chance to be concise in their takes," said Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop. "McCullough is a potential star while Rouse and Bothroyd are players more than capable of starting while Oklahoma recovers from depth losses of Ellison and Wease. And obviously the weakening of their QB depth in a very talented but very young Evers."

*****

OKLAHOMA STATE

*****

TCU

One word: Reloading Key additions: WR JoJo Earle (Alabama), OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama), RB Trey Sanders (Alabama), WR Jack Bech (LSU) Key losses: None Overview: The Horned Frogs just had a dream season in Fort Worth, but Sonny Dykes is using the portal to make another run. JoJo Earle should be a difference maker out wide, while fellow Alabama transfers Tommy Brockermeyer and Trey Sanders also provide some intriguing upside on offense. Jack Bech had a stellar freshman campaign at LSU and gives Dykes another weapon.

*****

TEXAS

One word: Productive Key additions: DB Jalen Catalon (Arkansas), DB Galvin Holmes (Wake Forest) Key losses: Hudson Card, Junior Angilau, Andrej Karic Overview: Texas lost Hudson Card and a pair of offensive linemen in the portal, but the Longhorns filled needs in the secondary by bringing in Jalen Catalon from Arkansas and Galvin Holmes from Wake Forest, respectively. Catalon has all-league upside if he can stay healthy. The presence of Quinn Ewers (and even Arch Manning) cancels out the loss of Card, while the Longhorns are loaded with young talent in the trenches.

*****

TEXAS TECH

One word: Exciting Key additions: WR Drae McCray (Austin Peay), C Rusty Staats (Western Kentucky), DB CJ Baskerville (San Diego State), OLB Steve Linton (Syracuse) Key losses: QB Donovan Smith, WR Trey Cleveland, DB Kobee Minor Overview: Joey McGuire has identified plus-athletes in the high school ranks to build his roster in Lubbock, and that's the case with his program's approach to the portal. CJ Baskerville has the opportunity to be a big piece on defense, while speedy Drae McCray provides the Red Raiders with an FCS All-American out wide. Look for Rusty Staats, who is familiar with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's scheme, to make a needed impact up front. "Joey McGuire and staff did an excellent job keeping almost all of the key players on the roster while adding talent from the transfer portal around them," said Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports.com. "Tech is coming off an 8-5 season, a top 25 recruiting class and did good work in the portal, so the future looks bright in Lubbock."

*****

WEST VIRGINIA