Mason Williams Has Successful Hip Surgery

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State junior Mason Williams underwent successful surgery on his hip earlier this week. The surgery was the result of a preexisting injury. Williams will likely miss the 2025-26 season.

Williams is a 6-5 guard out of Seattle who prepped at O'Dea. Williams played the last two seasons for Eastern Washington. He started 22 of the 27 games he played in for the Eagles last season, missing five games with an injury early in the season. He averaged a career-best 13.9 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He ranked ninth in the Big Sky in scoring last season, while being second in the league in free throw percentage at 83.7 percent.

In 44 career games played, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from downtown.