Here's everything the leader of the Cyclones' program said in two different media sessions following a 71-58 loss to Kansas in the conference semifinals.

On the difference for Kansas in its fast start and ability to finish the game off:

“They were too comfortable at the start. It felt like they got the loose balls, and we didn’t do a good enough job getting to (Jalen) Wilson early. He had 11 points right away. For us, we’ve always got to be the harder-playing group, getting the loose balls. That didn’t happen at the start.

“To our guys’ credit, we gained the lead with 14 (minutes) and change in that second half. We got stops and stayed the course. Then, we had a scoring drought again and weren’t able to convert. I just think at all times for us, we’re going to play off our defense. It’s got to be the 50-50 balls, the loose balls, we’ve always got to make the energy plays. We did that to get back in it and then it kind of got away from us later in that second half.”

On what happened down the stretch after the Cyclones took a one-point lead:

“We worked hard to get back to get that lead. At that point, we needed to keep finding ways to get the ball in the paint and score and be all over the offensive glass. We didn’t do a good enough job. It felt like during that stretch they were quicker to the basketball. Maybe some of the 50-50 plays and things like that that we’re usually converting probably went to their advantage during that stretch.”

On how he feels his team is playing going into Selection Sunday:

“I felt good about it. Our guys’ unity, connectedness, togetherness, the fun they’re having playing for one another is great. I certainly wish we could have done some things a little better tonight, but I feel really good about the way we’re playing and where we’re at as a team heading into the postseason.”

On what enabled the team to go on a little run and take the second half lead:

“I felt like we were aggressive and great on our ball-screen coverages. Our guys were flying around and they were turning it over more. We were making them make an extra pass, which was causing them to not be in their natural rhythm. I really felt like our guys did a great job executing during that stretch to get us back in.”

On how the program is looking overall heading into another NCAA Tournament:

“If you look at these guys and where we were at when guys like Gabe (Kalscheur), Rob (Jones), and Jaz (Kunc) decided to commit to us and where our program was at. Guys who have been here for two seasons and where we’re at now. So much pride in what they’ve done. They deserve so much credit for the work and just taking that leap of faith. Then, the other guys that came in this year. We’re positioned as a program moving forward we’re in a really good spot. Certainly, we’re going to keep our focus right now in what’s in front of us with the Tournament coming up. As much as I love Iowa State, you know how much that means to me personally. I’m just really proud of these guys for restoring that pride and faith in our program and who we are.”

On the conference tournament preparing the team for what’s ahead:

“The Tournament atmosphere, when you come in and certainly know the first team, you’re playing you get prepared. Getting back to the neutral court and travel is good. You’re playing the best teams in the country, so there’s a part of, as down as we feel about not being successful, they’re probably the number one overall seed. They might be the number one overall seed, so they’re really good. We’re in a good place. You know that when we leave here now, we’re not playing a Big 12 team, so that’s a good feeling.”

On what they tried to do early against Kansas’ Wilson:

“He got it rolling there early. He had 11 right out of the box. You know, we do a lot of switching off the ball, so different guys end up matched on him, especially later in the clock. We talked about making sure that, again, even though he had made the perimeter shots early, his greatest strength is driving, especially getting to that right hand and finding a way. We were a little more intentional after that fast start, and then, like I said, he does a great job. He's an elite competitor. He gets to the glass. He makes cuts. He makes it hard. He does so many things. We tried to have better awareness, but certainly not good enough.”

On the job KU’s Dajuan Harris did against Kalscheur:

“You can tell he loves to play basketball. He's a great teammate. He has fun out there. He plays with a tremendous spirit. He's a competitor. He finds ways to impact winning in so many ways. He had four steals. He's all over the place. He did a great job on our Gabe Kalscheur, who has been our leading scorer. He finds so many ways to win. He is the heartbeat of the team, and as good as the other guys are and as much as Jalen Wilson is a tremendous scorer and great talent, Dajuan Harris controlled that game. A lot of respect for him.”

On if he thinks another five-seed to win the tournament in the future:

“It's certainly possible. There are so many good teams in our league right now that you feel like coming into it almost everybody has a chance. You want to be healthy, certainly, and we all are kind of playing our best basketball at different times. Everybody goes through a tough stretch, so I could definitely see that happening because the league is so good, the teams are so good. The right team gets hot at the right time it certainly could happen.