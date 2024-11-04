TRANSCRIPT: Fennelly recaps season-opening win over Chicago State

A touchdown by Texas Tech in the closing minutes put a damper on what was nearly a third fourth-quarter game-winning
The Cyclones dropped their first game of the season following seven consecutive victories, falling to the Red Raiders
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 23-22 loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice
On the ropes once again in the final minutes, 11th-ranked Iowa State looked to find the magic it needed to extend its
Iowa State hosts Texas Tech in Big 12 play today. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot.
A touchdown by Texas Tech in the closing minutes put a damper on what was nearly a third fourth-quarter game-winning
The Cyclones dropped their first game of the season following seven consecutive victories, falling to the Red Raiders
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 23-22 loss to the Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice